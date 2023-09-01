Packers Sign DL Jonathan Ford To Practice Squad

By
Tony Williams
-

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad and have released C James Empey.

The full practice squad list includes: 

  1. TE Austin Allen
  2. CB Corey Ballentine
  3. LB Keshawn Banks
  4. WR Grant DuBose
  5. DL Jonathan Ford
  6. S Innis Gaines
  7. QB Alex McGough
  8. WR Bo Melton
  9. LB Arron Mosby
  10. LB Kenneth Odumegwu
  11. FB Henry Pearson
  12. S Benny Sapp
  13. DL Chris Slayton
  14. RB Patrick Taylor
  15. T Kadeem Telfort
  16. CB Kiondre Thomas

Ford, 24, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. 

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived just a few days ago by the team.

Ford was active for all 17 games as a rookie but has not record any NFL statistics.

Throughout his five-year career at Miami, Ford appeared in 31 games for the Hurricanes and tallied 60 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defended.

