Packers Sign DL Jonathan Ford To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad and have released C James Empey.
The full practice squad list includes:
- TE Austin Allen
- CB Corey Ballentine
- LB Keshawn Banks
- WR Grant DuBose
- DL Jonathan Ford
- S Innis Gaines
- QB Alex McGough
- WR Bo Melton
- LB Arron Mosby
- LB Kenneth Odumegwu
- FB Henry Pearson
- S Benny Sapp
- DL Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- T Kadeem Telfort
- CB Kiondre Thomas
Ford, 24, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.
Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived just a few days ago by the team.
Ford was active for all 17 games as a rookie but has not record any NFL statistics.
Throughout his five-year career at Miami, Ford appeared in 31 games for the Hurricanes and tallied 60 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!