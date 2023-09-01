Packers Sign DL Jonathan Ford To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad and have released C James Empey.

The full practice squad list includes:

TE Austin Allen CB Corey Ballentine LB Keshawn Banks WR Grant DuBose DL Jonathan Ford S Innis Gaines QB Alex McGough WR Bo Melton LB Arron Mosby LB Kenneth Odumegwu FB Henry Pearson S Benny Sapp DL Chris Slayton RB Patrick Taylor T Kadeem Telfort CB Kiondre Thomas

Ford, 24, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived just a few days ago by the team.

Ford was active for all 17 games as a rookie but has not record any NFL statistics.

Throughout his five-year career at Miami, Ford appeared in 31 games for the Hurricanes and tallied 60 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defended.