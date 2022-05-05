Packers Sign First-Round LB Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers have signed first-round LB Quay Walker to a four-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
The Packers have now signed their top-two draft picks less than a week after selecting them:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Signed
|1
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Signed
|2
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|4
|Zach Tom
|OG
|5
|Kingsley Enagbare
|DE
|7
|Tariq Carpenter
|LB
|7
|Jonathan Ford
|DT
|7
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|7
|Samori Toure
|WR
Walker, 21, was a one-year starter at Georgia. He originally played edge rusher before moving to linebacker. The Packers used the No. 22 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,841,637 contract that includes a $7,246,645. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his college career at Georgia, Walker appeared in 52 games and recorded 139 tackles, five sacks, and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!