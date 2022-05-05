Packers Sign First-Round LB Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers have signed first-round LB Quay Walker to a four-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Packers have now signed their top-two draft picks less than a week after selecting them:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Quay Walker LB Signed 1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed 2 Christian Watson WR 3 Sean Rhyan OT 4 Romeo Doubs WR 4 Zach Tom OG 5 Kingsley Enagbare DE 7 Tariq Carpenter LB 7 Jonathan Ford DT 7 Rasheed Walker OT 7 Samori Toure WR

Walker, 21, was a one-year starter at Georgia. He originally played edge rusher before moving to linebacker. The Packers used the No. 22 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $13,841,637 contract that includes a $7,246,645. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



During his college career at Georgia, Walker appeared in 52 games and recorded 139 tackles, five sacks, and three pass deflections.