Packers Sign LS Jack Coco, Cut OT Jahmir Johnson

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed LS Jack Coco and released OT Jahmir Johnson in a corresponding move.

Johnson, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M earlier this month. He transferred to the Aggies as a graduate after playing for three years at the University of Tennessee.

During his college career, Johnson appeared in 24 games with Tennessee and 11 at Texas A&M.

Coco signs on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech. It is his first opportunity on an NFL team.

During his four-year college career, Coco appeared in 39 games and started twice as a tight end and long snapper.