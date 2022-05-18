Packers Sign LS Jack Coco, Cut OT Jahmir Johnson

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have signed LS Jack Coco and released OT Jahmir Johnson in a corresponding move. 

Johnson, 24, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M earlier this month. He transferred to the Aggies as a graduate after playing for three years at the University of Tennessee. 

During his college career, Johnson appeared in 24 games with Tennessee and 11 at Texas A&M. 

Coco signs on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech. It is his first opportunity on an NFL team. 

During his four-year college career, Coco appeared in 39 games and started twice as a tight end and long snapper.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply