Packers Sign OLB Rashan Gary To Four-Year, $96M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have signed OLB Rashan Gary to a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

He adds the deal includes a massive $34.636 million signing bonus.

Gary had been playing out the final year of his deal on the fifth-year option at about $11 million. This new deal locks him up for years to come with the Packers.

It also could spark some movement for new deals for pass rushers, as the market had stalled this offseason while everyone waited to see how things would play out between the 49ers and DE Nick Bosa.

Gary, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option last April worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Gary has appeared in seven games for the Packers and recorded 15 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a pass defense.