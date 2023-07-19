Packers Sign Second-Round TE Luke Musgrave, Waive C D.J. Scaife

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed No. 42 overall pick TE Luke Musgrave to a rookie contract on Wednesday and waived C D.J. Scaife.

The Packers are down to just one remaining unsigned draft pick from their 2023 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 13 Lukas Van Ness DE Signed
2 42 Luke Musgrave TE Signed
2 50 Jayden Reed WR  
3 78 Tucker Kraft TE Signed
4 116 Colby Wooden DL Signed
5 149 Sean Clifford QB Signed
5 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR Signed
6 179 Karl Brooks DT Signed
6 207 Anders Carlson K Signed
7 232 Carrington Valentine CB Signed
7 235 Lew Nichols III RB Signed
7 242 Anthony Johnson Jr S Signed
7 256 Grant DuBose WR Signed

 

Musgrave, 22, comes from a football family and his uncle Bill Musgrave played in 11 games as a quarterback in the NFL. He later transitioned to coaching and is currently a senior offensive assistant for the Browns. 

Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles TE Dallas Goedert. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023. 

During his four-year college career, Musgrave appeared in 20 games and recorded 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply