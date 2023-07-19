Packers Sign Second-Round TE Luke Musgrave, Waive C D.J. Scaife

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed No. 42 overall pick TE Luke Musgrave to a rookie contract on Wednesday and waived C D.J. Scaife.
The Packers are down to just one remaining unsigned draft pick from their 2023 class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Lukas Van Ness
|DE
|Signed
|2
|42
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Signed
|2
|50
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|3
|78
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|Signed
|4
|116
|Colby Wooden
|DL
|Signed
|5
|149
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Signed
|5
|159
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Signed
|6
|179
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Signed
|6
|207
|Anders Carlson
|K
|Signed
|7
|232
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Signed
|7
|235
|Lew Nichols III
|RB
|Signed
|7
|242
|Anthony Johnson Jr
|S
|Signed
|7
|256
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Signed
Musgrave, 22, comes from a football family and his uncle Bill Musgrave played in 11 games as a quarterback in the NFL. He later transitioned to coaching and is currently a senior offensive assistant for the Browns.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles TE Dallas Goedert.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023.
During his four-year college career, Musgrave appeared in 20 games and recorded 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.
