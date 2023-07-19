Packers Sign Second-Round TE Luke Musgrave, Waive C D.J. Scaife

The Green Bay Packers have officially signed No. 42 overall pick TE Luke Musgrave to a rookie contract on Wednesday and waived C D.J. Scaife.

The Packers are down to just one remaining unsigned draft pick from their 2023 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Lukas Van Ness DE Signed 2 42 Luke Musgrave TE Signed 2 50 Jayden Reed WR 3 78 Tucker Kraft TE Signed 4 116 Colby Wooden DL Signed 5 149 Sean Clifford QB Signed 5 159 Dontayvion Wicks WR Signed 6 179 Karl Brooks DT Signed 6 207 Anders Carlson K Signed 7 232 Carrington Valentine CB Signed 7 235 Lew Nichols III RB Signed 7 242 Anthony Johnson Jr S Signed 7 256 Grant DuBose WR Signed

Musgrave, 22, comes from a football family and his uncle Bill Musgrave played in 11 games as a quarterback in the NFL. He later transitioned to coaching and is currently a senior offensive assistant for the Browns.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles TE Dallas Goedert.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Musgrave appeared in 20 games and recorded 47 receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns.