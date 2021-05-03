Packers Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve officially signed seven undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Illinois State S Christian Uphoff Iowa DT Jack Heflin Michigan DT Carlo Kemp SJST WR Bailey Gaither Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen San Diego State OL Jacob Capra Lafayette OL Coy Cronk

Uphoff, 23, was a one-year starter at Illinois State and an Honorable Mention All-MVFC in 2018. He wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State last week.

For his career, Uphoff appeared in 37 games making 15 starts and recorded 94 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes deflected and three interceptions.