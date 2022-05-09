Packers Sign Two Including Seventh-Round OT Rasheed Walker

The Packers announced they have signed seventh-round OT Rasheed Walker to his rookie contract on Monday.

#Packers sign seventh-round T Rasheed Walker & LB Kobe Jones 📰 https://t.co/j6gDdZYX4d — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 9, 2022

Green Bay also signed LB Kobe Jones following his tryout at rookie minicamp last week. Jones went undrafted after the 2021 season.

Walker is the eighth member of the Packers’ 11-player rookie class to sign their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Quay Walker LB Signed 1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed 2 Christian Watson WR 3 Sean Rhyan OT Signed 4 Romeo Doubs WR 4 Zach Tom OG 5 Kingsley Enagbare DE Signed 7 Tariq Carpenter LB Signed 7 Jonathan Ford DT Signed 7 Rasheed Walker OT Signed 7 Samori Toure WR Signed

Walker, 22, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,740,873 that includes a signing bonus of $80,873

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills OT Dion Dawkins.

During his two-year career at Penn State, Walker appeared in 26 games and made 22 starts at left tackle.