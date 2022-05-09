Packers Sign Two Including Seventh-Round OT Rasheed Walker

The Packers announced they have signed seventh-round OT Rasheed Walker to his rookie contract on Monday.
#Packers sign seventh-round T Rasheed Walker & LB Kobe Jones 📰 https://t.co/j6gDdZYX4d
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 9, 2022
Green Bay also signed LB Kobe Jones following his tryout at rookie minicamp last week. Jones went undrafted after the 2021 season.
Walker is the eighth member of the Packers’ 11-player rookie class to sign their deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Signed
|1
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Signed
|2
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|4
|Zach Tom
|OG
|5
|Kingsley Enagbare
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Tariq Carpenter
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Jonathan Ford
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|Signed
|7
|Samori Toure
|WR
|Signed
Walker, 22, earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2020.
He’s projected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,740,873 that includes a signing bonus of $80,873
Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills OT Dion Dawkins.
During his two-year career at Penn State, Walker appeared in 26 games and made 22 starts at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!