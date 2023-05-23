Packers Sign WR Jadakis Bonds, Cut TE Nick Guggemos

The Green Bay Packers signed WR Jadakis Bonds to the roster and cut TE Nick Guggemos in a corresponding move, per Bill Huber.

Bonds is an undrafted rookie who played at Hampton College in Virginia. He was invited to the Shrine Game during the pre-draft process.

Guggemos, 27, wound up going undrafted out of the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks. He is the son of former Vikings DB Neal Guggemos.

After being waived by the Seahawks, Guggemos had a brief stint with Washington before being waived once again. He later signed to the Browns practice squad and returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

However, the Browns cut him in May and he didn’t catch on with a team until November, signing to the Packers’ practice squad and inking a futures deal for 2023.

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota but hadn’t played football since due to an injury in 2018. In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.

Guggemos has yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.