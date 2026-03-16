Packers Signed LB Zaire Franklin To Revised Two-Year, $18M Contract

Per Ken Ingalls, the Packers signed LB Zaire Franklin to a revised two-year, $18 million contract upon the trade from the Colts.

Ingalls mentions Franklin gets a $2 million raise for 2026 with $3.75 million guaranteed while his 2027 cash remains the same. Ingalls also notes this isn’t a cap savings move, as there’s no void years.

Franklin, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2,547,057 contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he returned to Indianapolis on a three-year, $12 million deal.

He was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 and was slated to make a base salary of $2.88 million when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension. The Colts traded Franklin to the Packers for DT Colby Wooden this offseason.

In 2025, Franklin appeared in and started all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 125 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.