Packers Signed WR Cornelius Johnson To PS

Per the wire, the Packers signed WR Cornelius Johnson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Johnson, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Chargers out of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad before being released a few days later.

During his five seasons at Michigan, Johnson appeared in 61 games and made 45 starts. He caught 138 passes for 2,038 yards (14.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He also had six carries for 70 yards (11.7 YPC).