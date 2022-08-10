Packers Signing RB Dexter Williams

According to Matt Lombardo, the Packers are signing RB Dexter Williams to the roster.

This is Williams’ second stint in Green Bay, as he was a Day Three pick by the team back in 2019. He worked out for the Packers on Tuesday.

Williams, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Notre Dame in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2020 and re-signed to the Packers’ practice squad before eventually being called up.

Williams was once again among the team’s roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2021. He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad briefly before a stint with the Browns. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad before being re-signed by the Browns to their active roster.

Cleveland declined to tender him an offer and he became an unrestricted free agent, however.

For his career, Williams has appeared in seven games and rushed seven times for 19 yards.