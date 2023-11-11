Packers Signing S Innis Gaines To Active Roster

The Packers announced on Saturday that they are signing S Innis Gaines to the active roster after three elevations this season.

#Packers sign S Innis Gaines to the active roster from the practice squad 📰 https://t.co/X70b7pRmwp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 11, 2023

Gaines, 25, went undrafted out of TCU back in 2020 before signing on with the Packers.

He failed to make the 53-man roster in his first season and was among the final roster cuts before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day. He was active for one game in 2021 before appearing in seven games the following season.

In 2022, Gaines appeared in seven games and made one tackle.

In 2023, Gaines has appeared in three games and made three tackles.