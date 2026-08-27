Packers Signing TE Jonnu Smith To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Packers are signing TE Jonnu Smith to a one-year deal.

Smith, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. From there, Atlanta cut him loose in 2024 and he signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins.

From there, Smith was traded by the Dolphins to Pittsburgh, along with Jalen Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Pittsburgh then released Smith at the start of the 2026 league year.

In 2025, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers, making seven starts. He caught 38 passes for 222 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.