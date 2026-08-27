Colts Activating WR Alec Pierce From PUP List

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts are activating WR Alec Pierce from the PUP list on Thursday.

Pierce has been out since March after having surgery on his left ankle/heel.

Pierce, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract and signed a new four-year, $116 million contract with the Colts.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.