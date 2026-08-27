BREAKING: Seahawks Signing DT Leonard Williams To Three-Year, $90M Extension

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Seahawks are nearing an agreement on a three-year extension with DT Leonard Williams.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds Williams’ deal is worth $90 million over the three-year extension.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal includes $56 million guaranteed.

Williams was entering the final year of a three-year, $64.5 million contract and was scheduled to make a base salary of $15.8 million with a cap number of $29,636,250.

Williams, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him in 2020. He was tagged again in 2021 before signing a three-year, $63 million extension with the Giants.

Williams was traded to the Seahawks in 2023 and re-signed after the season on a three-year, $64.5 million deal.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 62 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven sacks and a pass defense.