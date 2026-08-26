Bills Made Two Moves

The Buffalo Bills announce they have signed C Sincere Haynesworth to the roster and waived WR Mac Dalena in a corresponding move.

Signed C Sincere Haynesworth and released WR Mac Dalena. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 26, 2026

Haynesworth, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury settlement in August coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots earlier but was cut loose after a week. He returned to the Saints for another stint on the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Haynesworth to a futures deal for the 2025 season but he did not make the team coming out of camp.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.