Packers Signing WR Ishmael Hyman

The Green Bay Packers have signed WR Ishmael Hyman, according to Aaron Wilson.

Green Bay continues to add to their wide receiver room in an effort to build depth and offset the departure of WR Davante Adams.

Hyman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2018. He previously tried out for the Titans during rookie minicamp in 2018, but did not make the roster.

The Browns signed Hyman to a contract in 2019, but he lasted just a few months in Cleveland. From there, he was on and off of the Buccaneers’ roster.

In 2020, the Panthers signed Hyman to a futures contract. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad before ultimately being waived before the start of last season.

During his four-year career at James Madison, Hyman caught 72 passes for 1061 yards (14.7 YPC) and 11 touchdowns in 48 games.