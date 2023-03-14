Packers TE Marcedes Lewis Drawing Interest From Jets & Raiders

According to Adam Schefter, Packers TE Marcedes Lewis is drawing free agent interest from both the Jets and the Raiders, among others.

At this point in his career, Lewis is known more for his blocking ability than being a major receiving threat but he’s still an effective role player.

He’s the latest former Green Bay skill position player to be connected to the Jets as their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers continues.

Lewis, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021.

In 2022, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught six passes on seven targets for 66 yards receiving and two touchdowns.