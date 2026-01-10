Packers To Open Extension Talks With Matt LaFleur After Season

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers plan to open extension talks with HC Matt LaFleur after the season ends with the goal, of course, being to get him signed to a long-term deal.

Sources tell Rapoport that LaFleur “is not coaching for his job tonight” as the Packers take on the Bears in the Wildcard round of the playoffs.

Rapoport does admit that there are no certainties that LaFleur will be back with the Packers, given that we’ve seen multiple teams make surprising moves just this week.

Adam Schefter says he believes the team will prioritize extensions for HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst this offseason.

Both will be going into potential lame duck years in 2026, and new team president Ed Policy said this summer when he took the job that he wants to avoid that situation.

The lack of an extension already for the two men from Policy led to a lot of speculation that either LaFleur or Gutekunst or both could be on the hot seat with a bad 2025 season. Green Bay started the year strong but fizzled to end with four straight losses after losing OLB Micah Parsons to a torn ACL. The Packers made the playoffs but were once again the No. 7 seed.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-5 during this time.