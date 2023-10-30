Packers Tried Out Three Players

The Green Bay Packers brought in free agent DL Anthony Cook, OL Obinna Eze and RB Tyree Gillespie for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gillespie, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie deal when the Raiders opted to trade him to the Titans for a seventh-round pick.

Gillespie lasted just a few weeks in Tennessee and was ultimately waived before the start of the 2022 season. From there, the Jaguars claimed him off waivers and signed him to their practice squad.

He returned to Jacksonville on a futures deal for the 2023 season but was waived after the draft and later claimed by the Texans. Houston waived him at the start of the regular season.

In 2022, Gillespie appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded no statistics.