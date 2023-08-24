Packers Waive C Jake Hanson From IR With Settlement

The Green Bay Packers officially waived C Jake Hanson from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Hanson, 26, was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection from 2016 to 2019. The Packers used the No. 208 overall pick on Hanson in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Hanson is in the third year of his four-year, $3,449,697 contract that includes a $154,697 signing bonus. Green Bay waived him with an injury destination on Tuesday and he later reverted to injured reserve.

In 2022, Hanson appeared in six games for the Packers, making one start of them.