Per Rob Demovsky, the Packers waived/injured OL Jake Hanson who has been dealing with a shin issue.

Hanson will be replaced on the roster by recently signed DB Elijah Hamilton.

Hanson, 26, was an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection from 2016 to 2019. The Packers used the No. 208 overall pick on Hanson in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Hanson is in the third year of his four-year, $3,449,697 contract that includes a $154,697 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hanson appeared in six games for the Packers, making one start of them.

We will have more news on Hanson as it becomes available.