Packers Waiving S Johnathan Abram

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving S Johnathan Abram on Tuesday.

Abram was just claimed by the Packers a few weeks ago, so his stay in Green Bay was brief. His contributions were mostly on special teams.

A few other teams submitted claims for Abram so there’s a good chance he lands with a new team tomorrow.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders waived him midseason. He was claimed by the Packers.

In 2022, Abram has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 48 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense. He had one tackle in two games for the Packers.