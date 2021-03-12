Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Packers won’t tender RFA QB Tim Boyle an offer this offseason, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next week.

Garafolo mentions that Jordan Love will now be moved to the Packers’ backup behind QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are in a cap crunch this offseason and it would have cost them over $2 million to tender Boyle at the lowest level.

Green Bay clearly needs to see what they have in Love after using a first-round pick on him last year, so you can expect to see him a lot in the preseason.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.