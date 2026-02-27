Packers Won’t Tender RFA S Zayne Anderson

According to Matt Schneidman, the Packers are electing not to tender restricted free agent S Zayne Anderson.

Anderson is now set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began.

Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off Kansas City’s active roster for two years. He signed a contract with the Bills for the 2023 season but was let go during final roster cuts and later claimed by the Packers. Green Bay re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

In 2025, Anderson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 15 tackles and two fumble recoveries.