Packers Work Out Five Offensive Linemen

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are working out five offensive linemen on Tuesday, including OL Beau Benzschawel.

The team also worked out the following players:

G Deion Calhous

T Jean Delance

G Nick Ford

T Bam Olaseni

Benzschawel, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Lions but lasted just over one year in Detroit.

From there, the Texans signed Benzschawel off the Lions’ practice squad before being claimed by the Commanders last year.

Washington opted to waive Benzschawel among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2020, Benzschawel appeared in only one game for the Texans and has only appeared in three total games during his NFL career.