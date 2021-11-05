Packers Worked Out Four Including QBs Danny Etling & Clayton Thorson

The Green Bay Packers brought in four free agents for workouts on Friday including QBs Clayton Thorson and QB Danny Etling, according to Doug Kyed.

The full list of tryouts includes:

QB Danny Etling QB Clayton Thorson WR Austin Mack WR Mike Moss

The Packers have both Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 list right now, which prompted them to sign Blake Bortles to their practice squad a few days ago.

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks and Vikings before returning to Seattle last month.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Thorson, 26, was selected in the fifth round by the Eagles in 2019 out of Northwestern. He signed a four-year, $2,793,320 contract and was set to make a base salary of $495,000 when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys later signed Thorson to their practice squad. Dallas brought him back on a futures deal in December of last year but cut him loose coming out of training camp.

He signed on with the Giants’ practice squad in late September. New York cut him with an injury settlement in August.

During his four-year college career at Northwestern, Thorson threw for 10,731 yards while completing 58.4 percent of his passes to go along with 61 touchdowns and 45 interceptions over the course of 53 games.