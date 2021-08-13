Packers Worked Out Three Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in three free agnets for workouts on Friday including WR Donnie Corley, WR Damonte Coxie, and WR Isaac Whitney.

Whitney, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad before being called up to the active roster.

Whitney was among the team’s final roster cuts ahead of the 2018 season and was signed to the Texans’ practice squad. From there, he signed a futures contract with Houston in 2019 but was placed on injured reserve and eventually among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2020 season.

After a brief stint on the Buccaneers’ practice squad last season, the Cardinals signed him to their taxi squad in December and re-signed him to a futures deal. Arizona waived him last week.

In 2017, Whitney appeared in two games for the Raiders but did not record a statistic.