Packers Working To Get Extensions Done For Both Matt LaFleur & GM Brian Gutekunst

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers are still working on extensions for both HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst, who are both in the final year of their current deals.

Schefter says that the Packers are in talks with both and “working toward a positive resolution that is the more likely outcome.”

At this point, sources tell Schefter that it would be a surprise if the Packers don’t get in news in place for both of them.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time.

Gutekunst, 52, got his start in scouting with the Chiefs in 1998 before joining the Packers in the same role in 1999. He rose through the ranks before eventually being named GM to succeed Ted Thompson in 2018.

In seven years under Gutekunst, the Packers are 82-49-2 (.624 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances and a 3-5 record.

We’ll have more on the Packers as the news is available.