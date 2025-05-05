Packers WR Christian Watson In ‘Really Good Spot’ Regarding Return From ACL Tear

Packers WR Christian Watson set a career-high in games in 2024 before suffering a torn ACL in the final regular-season game of the year.

Although Watson isn’t likely to be ready to start the 2025 season, he feels like he’s in a good place in his recovery after the start of offseason workouts.

“Definitely happy to be back,” Watson said, via Ellie French of Fox 11. “Being around the guys, it’s always a little different when you’re around the team. A little bit more life to the party. But recovery’s going really well, I’m in a really, really good spot. Just keeping the mentality there. Just working. I’ve got a couple more months ahead of me, but I’m attacking it every day. I’m in a really good spot.”

Watson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.