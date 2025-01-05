Packers WR Christian Watson Suffers Right Knee Injury

Packers WR Christian Watson suffered a non-contact injury to his right knee on Sunday, which appears to be significant, as he has previously injured this knee.

Watson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.

