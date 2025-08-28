Packers WR Jayden Reed Plans To Try To Play Through Jones Fracture In Foot

Jason Wilde reports Packers WR Jayden Reed suffered a Jones fracture on his left foot in early August in practice, but has opted against surgery so far and plans to try to play through the injury.

Reed had three weeks off and returned to practice this week. He acknowledged he’s not going to be at full strength but clearly wants to be on the field when the Packers play the Lions in Week 1.

“I mean, I’m working through it,” Reed said. “I didn’t feel 100 percent today, but it felt great to be out there, I’ll tell you that.”

Surgical intervention would likely have meant a few months recovery for Reed, which would have sidelined him for around half the season though he would have been closer to full health when he returned. Foregoing the surgery means Reed has a chance to play more games but he’ll just be pushing through pain.

“Hey, man. That’s what comes with it sometimes,” he said when asked about whether he should be playing through the injury.

Reed, 25, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2024, Reed appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made 10 starts for them while catching 55 passes for 857 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 163 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Reed as the news is available.