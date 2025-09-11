Packers WR Jayden Reed Suffered Broken Collarbone, Will Miss ‘A Lot Of Time’

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters after Thursday’s win over the Commanders that WR Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone and will miss “a lot of time” as a result.

“It’s a big blow to us. He’s a guy that’s a catalyst to our offense and the football team,” LaFleur said, per Bill Huber.

Reed made a great catch for a touchdown that was ultimately negated by penalty. Worse yet, Reed fell directly on his shoulder with a defender on his back and was in immediate pain.

This injury can take between six to eight weeks to heal, depending on the severity of the injury, so it’s likely Reed will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Reed, 25, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.