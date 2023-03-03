Packers WR Randall Cobb Underwent Ankle Surgery

Ian Rapoport reports Packers’ veteran WR Randall Cobb underwent ankle surgery to repair a “persisting issue.”

Rapoport mentions Cobb is still weighing options for his future but would be “pain-free” if he elects to continue his career.

Cobb is set to be an unrestricted free agent and the Packers may not have cap space for an aging receiver. It will be interesting to see how Green Bay proceeds depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, who has been vocal about the organization retaining its veteran leaders.

Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

Green Bay allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with Rodgers. He later agreed to a pay cut and is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Cobb appeared in 13 games and recorded 34 receptions for 417 yards (12.3 YPC) and one touchdown.