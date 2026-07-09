Palmer: Browns Have No Intention Of Trading Shedeur Sanders

James Palmer says his understanding is that the Browns don’t have any intention of trading QB Shedeur Sanders, despite the rumblings that are out there.

Palmer explains the Browns are seeing Sanders develop and close the gap between him and veteran QB Deshaun Watson. With two years beyond 2026 left on Sanders’ rookie contract, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to give him away before the Browns ascertain his ceiling.

It’s still an open question whether Sanders can beat out Watson to start in Week 1, with Palmer noting there are multiple approaches Cleveland could take to the situation. However, he reiterates he doesn’t see any way they trade Sanders.

A previous report noted the Browns haven’t ruled out trading Sanders if he doesn’t win the starting job. However, there’s skepticism from other teams that Cleveland will actually pull the trigger on any deal.

Sanders, 24, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round, and he signed a four-year, $4.647 million rookie contract that included a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in eight games and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown and 169 yards on 21 attempts.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns’ quarterback situation as the news is available.