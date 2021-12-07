Panthers Activate DE Darryl Johnson, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve.
Carolina also signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad officially and released WR Matt Cole.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Frank Herron (Injured)
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- WR C.J. Saunders
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- WR Aaron Parker (Injured)
- G Mike Horton
- CB Madre Harper
- OT Austen Pleasants
- RB Reggie Bonnafon
- RB Spencer Brown
- DE Austin Larkin
- WR Willie Snead
- OT Aaron Monteiro
- G Patrick Omameh
- DE Damontre Moore
- LB Josh Watson
- RB Jacques Patrick
Johnson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the third year of that deal when Buffalo traded him to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick.
In 2020, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles and one sack.
