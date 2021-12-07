Panthers Activate DE Darryl Johnson, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve. 

Carolina also signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad officially and released WR Matt Cole.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DT Frank Herron (Injured)
  2. WR Keith Kirkwood
  3. WR C.J. Saunders
  4. TE Stephen Sullivan
  5. WR Aaron Parker (Injured)
  6. G Mike Horton
  7. CB Madre Harper
  8. OT Austen Pleasants
  9. RB Reggie Bonnafon
  10. RB Spencer Brown
  11. DE Austin Larkin
  12. WR Willie Snead
  13. OT Aaron Monteiro
  14. G Patrick Omameh
  15. DE Damontre Moore
  16. LB Josh Watson
  17. RB Jacques Patrick

Johnson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the third year of that deal when Buffalo traded him to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick. 

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles and one sack. 

