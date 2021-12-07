Panthers Activate DE Darryl Johnson, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve.

Carolina also signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad officially and released WR Matt Cole.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

DT Frank Herron (Injured) WR Keith Kirkwood WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan WR Aaron Parker (Injured) G Mike Horton CB Madre Harper OT Austen Pleasants RB Reggie Bonnafon RB Spencer Brown DE Austin Larkin WR Willie Snead OT Aaron Monteiro G Patrick Omameh DE Damontre Moore LB Josh Watson RB Jacques Patrick

Johnson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the third year of that deal when Buffalo traded him to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles and one sack.