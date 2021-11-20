Panthers Activate G John Miller From IR, Place CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve activated G John Miller from injured reserve and placed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III on injured reserve.

Miller, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Miller has started six games for the Panthers at guard and is rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 66 guard out of 75 qualifying players.