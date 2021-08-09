Panthers Activate TE Stephen Sullivan, Waive WR Marken Michel

The Panthers announced they have activated TE Stephen Sullivan from the COVID-19 list.

To make room on the roster, Carolina waived WR Marken Michel.

Sullivan, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Seattle, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Sullivan was later signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit until signing a futures deal with the Panthers for 2021.

In 2020, Sullivan was active for one game, but did not catch a pass.

Michel, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UMass back in 2016. He later signed on with the Vikings but was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season. From there, Michel agreed to a contract with the Calgary Stampeders for the 2017 season and spent two years in the CFL.

Michel signed with the Eagles on a futures deal for the 2019 season but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the practice squad in December.

Philadelphia waived him in April and he signed on with the Panthers in August. Carolina re-signed him to the practice squad after making him among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2021.

During his time with the Stampeders, Michel caught 72 passes for 1,215 yards receiving and eight touchdowns over the course of two seasons and 24 games.

Michel has appeared in two NFL games but has yet to record a statistic.