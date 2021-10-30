Panthers Make Four Moves, Including Activating CB Stephon Gilmore

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers are activating CB Stephon Gilmore from the PUP list on Saturday.

Gilmore will make his Panthers’ debut against the Falcons. The team also announced that they are placing DE Darryl Johnson on injured reserve and elevating P Lachlan Edwards and WR Keith Kirkwood for their game against Atlanta.

Carolina sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England in exchange for Gilmore, who grew up in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina, and went to college at South Carolina.

The Panthers inherit the prorated remainder of Gilmore’s $7 million base salary, which is just under $6 million. The two sides have an understanding that Gilmore will play out the final year of his deal, for now.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, and three passes defended.