Panthers Also Release CB A.J. Bouye

The Panthers announced they have released CB A.J. Bouye.

The team also officially confirmed the release of DL Morgan Fox. Both moves were expected as Carolina looks to shed salary and free up cap space.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Bouye frees up $3.4 million in cap space with $1.2 million in dead money.

Bouye, 30, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2013. He returned to the Texans on a one-year, $1.671 million restricted contract in 2016.

Bouye later departed for a five-year, $67.5 million with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to trade him to the Broncos last offseason. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2021 when he was released by the Broncos.

He signed a two-year deal with the Panthers this past offseason.

In 2021, Bouye appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and recorded 28 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.