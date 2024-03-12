Panthers Among Teams Interested In LB Patrick Queen

According to Jordan Schultz and Joe Person, the Panthers are among the interested suitors in former Ravens LB Patrick Queen.

Carolina lost veteran LB Frankie Luvu yesterday and the depth chart outside of veteran LB Shaq Thompson is barren.

Queen is the best off-ball linebacker left on the board.

Queen, 25, was a one-year starter at LSU. The Ravens selected him at No. 28 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Queen signed a four-year, $12,161,670 rookie contract that includes a $6,404,851 signing bonus. The Ravens declined his fifth-year option which would have cost the Ravens $12.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He played out his rookie contract and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Queen appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 133 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, a forced fumble, one recovery and six pass defenses.

