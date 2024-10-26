Panthers Announce Five Roster Moves, Place S Nick Scott On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed S Nick Scott on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Panthers activated S Sam Franklin Jr. from injured reserve and signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad. Carolina also elevated CB Caleb Farley and QB Jack Plummer from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 8.

Scott, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $675,000 this season.

Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024 when Cincinnati opted to release him in March and he signed with Carolina.

In 2023, Scott has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 28 tackles and two passes defended.