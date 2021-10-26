Panthers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed starting G John Miller on injured reserve with an ankle injury and waived P Ryan Winslow.

The Panthers also released K Dominik Eberle from their practice squad and signed P Lachlan Edwards to the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

Miller, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in six games for the Panthers, making six starts for them at guard.