Panthers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed starting G John Miller on injured reserve with an ankle injury and waived P Ryan Winslow.
The Panthers also released K Dominik Eberle from their practice squad and signed P Lachlan Edwards to the unit.
Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:
- DT Frank Herron
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- G Aaron Monteiro
- WR C.J. Saunders
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- QB James Morgan
- WR Aaron Parker
- G Mike Horton
- CB Madre Harper
- WR Matt Cole
- OT Austen Pleasants
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- RB Reggie Bonnafon
- P Lachlan Edwards
Miller, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.
However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Miller has appeared in six games for the Panthers, making six starts for them at guard.
