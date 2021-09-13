Panthers Announce Four Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve signed WR Alex Erickson to their active roster and placed CB Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve.

The Panthers also signed S Jalen Julius to their practice squad and released WR Omar Bayless from the unit.

Erickson, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent this past March. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad earlier this week.

In 2021, Erickson has appeared in one game for the Panthers and totaled 31 punt return yards.