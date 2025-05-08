Panthers Announce Nine Moves Including Placing RB Jonathon Brooks On Season-Ending PUP List

The Carolina Panthers announced nine roster moves on Thursday, including placing RB Jonathon Brooks on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He will miss the entire 2025 season.

Panthers make roster moves, release Jadeveon Clowneyhttps://t.co/dh1SvA4Vk8 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2025

Carolina’s also waived or released the following players:

DE Jadeveon Clowney

TE Colin Granger

DT Popo Aumavae

TE Jordan Matthews

WR T.J. Luther

WR Dax Milne

OL Andrew Raym

DT Jerrod Clark

It was reported in January that Brooks had a successful second ACL surgery on his right knee last week after re-tearing it for a second time in December and was expected to miss all of 2025.

He was able to return one year after tearing his ACL for the first time.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2024, Brooks appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed nine times for 22 yards. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards.