Panthers Announce Six More Coaching Hires

The Panthers announced Friday that they’ve hired six more coaches as part of Dave Canales‘ first-year staff in Carolina.

Here’s the list of hires:

Will Harriger : Quarterbacks

: Quarterbacks Nathan Carroll : Pass game coordinator

: Pass game coordinator Pat McPherson : Tight ends

: Tight ends Keli’i Kekuewa : Assistant offensive line

: Assistant offensive line Daren Bates : Special teams assistant

: Special teams assistant Scott Cooper: Director of coaching development

Harriger began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2014 as an offensive assistant. He worked his way up to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2016.

Harringer departed in 2019 to join the Falcons’ staff as an offensive assistant. He also spent a year as a game management coordinator before joining the Jaguars in 2021.

The Cowboys hired Harringer as an offensive assistant in 2023.