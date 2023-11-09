Panthers Announce Three Roster Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve activated OLB Marquis Haynes from injured reserve and elevated OLB Eku Leota and WR Mike Strachan to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Bears.

Haynes was placed on injured reserve with a back injury at the beginning of September before recently being designated to return.

Haynes, 29, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He finished his four-year, $2.9 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent before re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year deal/

In 2022, Haynes appeared in all 17 games and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, and four pass defenses.