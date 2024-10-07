Panthers C Austin Corbett Out For Rest Of 2024 With Torn Biceps

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced starting C Austin Corbett tore his biceps and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, per Joe Person.

It’s the third straight year Corbett has been hurt and lost for the season after knee injuries cut short the last two years. It’s also another blow for the injury-riddled and struggling Panthers, as Corbett had been one of the few bright spots in his transition to center.

Expect Carolina to place Corbett on injured reserve in the coming days.

Corbett, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2024, Corbett appeared in five games for the Panthers with five starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 center out of 35 qualifying players.