Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Eyeing Potential Playoff Return Following Foot Surgery

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Panthers rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn is about two weeks removed from foot surgery to repair three metatarsal bones and is now in the process of getting out of the cast.

According to Fowler, Horn is eyeing a potential return for the playoffs should Carolina qualify for the postseason.

Horn, 21, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Horn has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording five tackles and an interception that he returned for 13 yards.