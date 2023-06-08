Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Injured Foot, Out Until Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers announced CB Jaycee Horn will miss the remainder of the offseason program with a foot injury he suffered working out on his own recently.

Horn won’t need surgery but he’ll be in a walking boot for a little bit. The Panthers have minicamp next week before they shut down for the summer until camp begins near the end of July.

Horn, 23, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Horn appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 47 tackles and three interceptions.