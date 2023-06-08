Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Injured Foot, Out Until Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers announced CB Jaycee Horn will miss the remainder of the offseason program with a foot injury he suffered working out on his own recently.
Horn won’t need surgery but he’ll be in a walking boot for a little bit. The Panthers have minicamp next week before they shut down for the summer until camp begins near the end of July.
Horn, 23, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.
Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.
In 2022, Horn appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 47 tackles and three interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!